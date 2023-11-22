New San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt has vowed to carry former team owner Peter Seidler's dream of winning their first World Series title. The Padres were clear in their wish to appoint their next manager from within the franchise and after a long search, they found what they wanted in Shildt. Having joined the team in a player development role in 2022, he knows how the organization works and brings plenty of MLB experience to the table as well.

Mike Shildt started his career in the MLB as a scout and went on to join the St. Louis Cardinals as a minor league coach. After having moved up the ladder within the organization over more than a decade, he was finally promoted to the MLB team as the quality control coach in 2017. Shildt eventually went on to become the bench coach and then served as their manager from 2018 to 2021, winning the NL Manager of the Year once during that time.

After being dismissed by the Cardinals after the 2021 season, Shildt joined the San Diego Padres in a player development role and was called to step in as bench coach in 2022. Now he has been picked to succeed Bob Melvin, who left the team earlier in the offseason due to a fractured relationship with President of baseball operations A.J. Preller. As the new manager, he has vowed to continue recently-deceased owner Peter Seidler's vision for the team and bring home the World Series:

"I'm going to be a big part in helping carry Peter's vision... To ultimately us winning a first World Championship."

What changes in Padres' roster await Mike Shildt?

While Mike Shildt has penned a two-year deal with the San Diego Padres as their manager, some changes in the team's roster may be out of his control. The new manager comes in amidst rumors of Blake Snell and Juan Soto both expected to leave over the offseason. Can he do something to hold on to the big names as they try to translate their big spending into results in the field?

The Padres failed to make the MLB playoffs this year with an 82-20 record at the end of the season, and Shildt will be hoping to change that next year.

