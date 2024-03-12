Padres News: NL West team reportedly pursuing Michael A. Taylor & Adam Duvall to fortify outfield options ahead of Opening Day

The San Diego Padres are still on the hunt for outfield options as Opening Day approaches. The free agent market has two outfielders who gained their attention. Michael A. Taylor and Adam Duvall seem to be good fits as the NL West team is reportedly interested in a signing.

The Padres could use some talent in the outfield to help Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jurickson Profar. While Taylor or Duvall would make a good fit for their squad, Taylor has proved to be a formidable outfielder with a decent record of late.

The Padres will also want an equally strong contribution at the plate. Taylor's stint with the Minnesota Twins was decent as he connected well. However, Duvall is a strong competitor to consider.

When compared to Duvall, Taylor has not been consistent with his performances offensively. That said, Duvall is arguably the better option, but the most important factor will be the price. The franchise has been cutting payroll in the offseason and will negotiate for the best deal.

Padres reportedly linked to Tommy Pham

Taylor and Duvall are not the only free agents in the club's interest. Veteran outfield Tommy Pham is also on the list as per The Athletic's Dennis Lin. Pham could be a better option for the team, and a short-term deal would make sense on both ends.

It's also worth noting that Pham is coming off an excellent 2023 MLB season with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pham is also consistent in getting on base. He is one of the best right-handed hitters who can help defensively.

Adding a valuable outfield like Pham will strengthen the team's defensive and offensive skills. An extra pair of hands will also help when it comes to injuries.

The free agent market is still flooded with talent, and the franchise has enough options to choose from. Despite several options, the franchise will likely stick to its budget.

The Padres begin their regular season in South Korea against the LA Dodgers. However, a new outfielder might not be able to make it for the games in South Korea with limited time. At present, Taylor, Duvall or Pham seem the best targets for the Padres to pick up.

