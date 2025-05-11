Padres offense nearly rewrites record books in Rockies demolition

The San Diego Padres delivered an all-time thrashing at Petco Park, routing the Colorado Rockies 21-0 in a shutout so dominant it landed just shy of MLB history. The 24-hit outburst overwhelmed their NL West division rivals with contributions from nearly every spot in the lineup.

Ad

Special credit goes to rookie pitcher Stephen Kolek as the Padres came close to winning the biggest shutout victory in the majors. Kolek pitched a complete game, shutting out the opponents, who had five hits, two walks and seven strikeouts.

According to MLB historian Sarah Langs, the blowout is now tied for third all-time with four other 21-0 games dating back to 1901. Only two games have surpassed it in the modern era: a pair of 22-0 shellackings by the 2004 Cleveland team and the 1975 Pittsburgh Pirates.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

With the historic win, the Padres improved to 25-13, reclaiming the NL West lead from the LA Dodgers, who are 26-14.

Padres manager praised Stephen Kolek after the slugfest

Stephen Kolek made just his second major league appearance Saturday night. While his teammates piled runs in the other half of the inning, manager Mike Shildt had little to worry about on the pitching side of the game.

Ad

Shildt had a rather light game with everyone doing their job extremely well. However, he had major praise for Kolek, who stayed hot and delivered every inning.

“Doing it here is clearly impressive,” the Padres manager said. “But also doing it with that kind of lead and keeping the gas down. But he was on go the whole game. Hats off to him. He threw the ball exceptionally well.”

Ad

Kolek revealed the mantra given by Shildt, which helped him on Saturday.

“Shildty always talks about keeping your edge,” Kolek said. “To me it was just stay on the attack and don’t give anything away.”

Kolek also makes sure to give his team major props.

“It all works together,” Shildt said. “Everything builds on the next thing. And that’s how players put together good seasons, that’s how teams put together great seasons.”

Ad

Fernando Tatis Jr, Luis Arraez, Jake Cronenworth, Gavin Sheets, and Jason Heyward all contributed three RBIs each. Apart from Arraez, the others had a home run each, and Xander Bogaerts also had a home run in the win.

The Padres, who have already swept the Colorado Rockies before, will look to do it again on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More