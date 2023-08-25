Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres have had an odd season. Individually, their prowess has been at the peak, with the likes of some of the strong lineups in the history of the sport. Hopes were especially high after strong acquisitions in the offseason.

But nearing the last month of the regular season and still six games behind the .500 PCT, the team faces that tough relaity that it might not repeat last season's postseason heroics.

While the Padres had some individual success, they haven't translated to anything concrete, and the team is out of contention for the postseason. Talking about the situation, Tatis Jr. said:

“We didn’t reach our top as a team"

San Diego dished out some big bucks when it announced its $252,000,000 roster before the start of the season. Its batting lineup included Fernando Tatis Jr, Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts. Despite their reputation as big-time hitters, the Fab Four have had average seasons.

While the big names haven't delivered, Ha-seong Kim is batting with a .280 and is on pace for 22 home runs and 35 stolen bases.

Things have been steady on the pitching side for the Padres starters. Blake Snell has a 1.48 ERA in the past three months and is one of the contenders for the NL Cy Young award. Even Michael Wacha has been a great on the mound, with 10 wins and a 2.63 ERA.

Fernando Tatis Jr: Looking at outfielder's 2023 season so far for the Padres

Batting with a .261 average, Tatis Jr has been a touch above the rest of the Fab Four due to his strong performance in the right field. That might make him a contender for a Gold Glove in the position. In 101 starts for the team in right field, the 24-year-old has had 216 putouts with a .978 fielding percentage.