Padres skipper Bob Melvin leading race for Giants' managerial role

Bob Melvin has become the latest name in the San Francisco Giants’ search for their new manager. Even after a markedly disappointing season for the Friars, Melvin is still held in high regard.

The Giants relieved former manager Gabe Kepler of his duties in the dying days of the regular season. The Giants, once a titan of the NL West, failed to make the postseason for the third time in four years.

"News from me and @dennistlin The Padres have granted permission for the Giants to interview Bob Melvin, where he has emerged as a top candidate to replace manager Gabe Kapler." - Andrew Baggarly

Bob Melvin has been the manager of the San Diego Padres since 2022 after more than a decade in the Oakland Athletics’ dugout. In a big move, the Padres permitted the 61-year old to interview with the Giants.

Despite being a three-time Manager of the Year, Melvin has worn the goat horns for the performance of the Padres this year. Despite having the third-highest payroll in baseball, the Padres posted a record of 82-80, enough for a fourth-place finish in the NL West.

To make matters worse, rumors swirled of an incohesive San Diego Padres clubhouse were abound this season. This had led to many question being directed at Melvin’s command of his guys.

Although Melvin has strong managerial credentials, he is far from the only San Francisco Giants interviewee. Interim manager Kai Correa has been among the names interviewing for the new role. Additionally, the Gianrs have expressed interest in Alyssa Nakken, an existing member of the coaching staff, who could become MLB’s first female manager.

"A frustrated Bob Melvin shared his thoughts on today's game and what happened on the argument that led to his ejection:" - 97.3 The Fan

Melvin’s two-year tenure as Padres’ manager has yielded a record of 171-153. He is under contract with the team until the end of next year.

2023 is a stain on Bob Melvin’s strong coaching record

Despite boasting a career winning percentage of nearly .500 and being named the league’s top manager several times, Melvin’s credibility is in jeopardy. Amidst a host of candidates, there is no telling whether or not the veteran coach will be set apart from the rest. Now, only time can tell.

Pressure from Padres’ manager AJ Preller is certainly mounting. By allowing Bob Melvin to interview for the other role, the Padres are showing they are more than open to change.