Padres skipper drops major update on Jake Cronenworth, Jackson Merrill

The San Diego Padres (19-11) were the best team in MLB after the first month of the season. However, they have lost their footing, sliding to No. 2 behind the LA Dodgers (21-10) and just ahead of the San Francisco Giants (19-12) in the NL West. A lot of that has to do with the injuries to key players.

Jake Cronenworth was added to the injured list on Apr. 11 due to non-displaced right rib fracture. He is expected to return in May. Meanwhile, sophomore Jackson Merrill was placed on 10-day IL on April 8 due to right hamstring strain. He is expected to be back in the first week of May since Padres manager Mike Shildt said he is "towards the finish line" of his rehab.

Another key player serving on Padres injured list is Brandon Lockridge who was placed on Apr. 14 due to left hamstring strain.

On Wednesday, Shildt provided update on the trio, who are on “three different plans” as they work through the final stages of their respective recoveries in Arizona. Merrill and Lockridge appear to be ahead of Cronenworth, having already logged game action in Arizona.

“Lock and Jackson have pretty close to the same plan relative to where they are in their rehab, and they’re on the good side of it — they’re towards the finish line,” Shildt said (5:32 onwards).

Lockridge played back-to-back games at the Padres’ complex in Arizona, while Merrill returned to center field and made his presence felt offensively, collecting a triple and a double. Despite some playful dugout encouragement to stretch a double into a triple, Merrill wisely held up — a sign that the club is still taking a cautious approach.

As for Cronenworth, he remains a step behind but is making progress.

"Jake’s with us now, and he’s going to head to Arizona today to get some work in," Shildt said.

What did Mike Shildt said on the return timeline of Jackson Merrill & others on IL?

The Padres manager is optimistic about seeing at least some of the group back during the road series in Pittsburgh or potentially New York.

"I do expect — things being equal and recovery still taking place — that we’ll see some version of one or two of them early in the road trip," Shildt added.

Shildt will be hoping Jackson Merrill and Brandon Lockridge be added to the roster ahead of the team's road series against the New York Yankees and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The road trip will take them to Coors Field after stops at PNC Park and Yankee Stadium.

The Padres return to PNC Park to open their three game series against the LA Angels on Monday, May 12.

