Padres star Luis Arraez & wife Gladys turn up the glamor in cozy blue outfits for latest photoshoot

San Diego Padres star Luis Arraez, while recovering from a left thumb injury, is also enjoying some quality time with his wife Gladys. On Instagram, Gladys Arraez has 52.1K followers with which she shares several moments of their family.

On Wednesday, she shared a stylish picture from the couple’s New York photoshoot while wearing blue outfits.

Gladys Arraez's Instagram story

In the image, Luis is sitting on a metal pole while Gladys is leaning up against him. Luis is wearing a light blue jacket with matching cargo pants completing his look with sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Gladys is wearing a blue fur jacket with white leggings and blue boots while holding a matching blue handbag. She is also wearing sunglasses, and her hair is styled in loose waves.

The backdrop features a blurred view of billboards and city lights in New York City, adding an aesthetic touch to the picture. Gladys previously shared behind-the-scenes photos from their photoshoot in October 2024, captioning them:

“💙🩵 En🗽New York💙🩵”

Luis and Gladys have been married since 2016. The Venezuelan couple has three daughters.

Their eldest, Emma, was born in 2017, followed by their second, Esther, in 2019. They later welcomed their youngest, Esthela, in November 2023. Interestingly, all three daughters share the same birth month.

Luis Arraez’s wife Gladys shares memorable moments from their French getaway

Earlier this month, Luis Arraez and his wife, Gladys, visited the City of Love—Paris, France. On January 17, Gladys shared some of their most memorable moments from the trip on Instagram.

Luis Arraez also reacted to the post, expressing his love for his wife in the comments, writing (translated from Spanish):

"I love you (Te amo ❤️)"

Luis Arraez comment

In one image, Luis and Gladys are seen posing on a rooftop with the Eiffel Tower visible in the background. Luis wore a dark green trench coat over a black outfit, accessorized with gold chains.

Meanwhile, Gladys donned a green leopard-print jacket over a black turtleneck, completing her look with a stylish leather cap.

