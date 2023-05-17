Matt Carpenter was fortunate to have a front-row seat to Aaron Judge's historic 2022 MLB season. The 37-year-old spent one season in the Bronx, but could not have chosen a better time to don the pinstripes.

Carpenter has seen it all over an illustrious 13-year career filled with highs and lows. It would be hard to find anything that tops 62 home runs, 131 RBIs, 133 runs and 16 stolen bases. Judge's record-setting season is considered by many to be one of the greatest offensive seasons in the history of baseball.

Now with the San Diego Padres, Carpenter has had time to reflect on his journey with the New York Yankees. During a recent interview, he was asked about playing alongside Aaron Judge:

"I just looked at him like a mythical hero"

Carpenter was speaking on a recent episode of The Chris Rose Rotation podcast and heaped praise for the 2022 American League MVP.

"I felt like I was watching one of the legendary Yankees that you read about in books"

One of the things that stood out for Carpenter was the composure with which Judge conducted himself in a tough environment. Prior to the 2022 season, Judge was entangled in a messy contract negotiation with the New York Yankees organization. Despite the off-field pressure, Judge excelled and put up big numbers on the field.

The veteran utility player went on to call Judge one of the best teammates he had played with. Quite a compliment from a player who has played in over 1400 MLB games.

Aaron Judge was named AP Athlete of the Year in 2022 after a historic season

Aaron Judge connects with a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium

Judge led the majors in almost every major offensive category in 2022. He ranked first in the MLB in home runs, runs and RBIs. The four-time All-Star also led the league in OBP (.425), slugging (.686) and OPS (1.111).

Judge's 62 homers broke the AL single-season home run record that had been held by fellow Yankee Roger Maris since 1961.

He was rewarded for his stellar season with his first-ever MVP award. Later that year, he was named the 2022 AP Man of the Year.

