“Padres own us in our stadium” - Dodgers fans express frustration as team falters failing to secure series win

The LA Dodgers lost the three-game series against the SD Padres at Dodger Stadium. The hosts went into the series with a 10-5 record for the season. Two defeats in three games has not put them at 11-7.

The Padres won the final game of the series 6-3 as the lacklustre Dodgers' bullpen gave up important runs in the latter part of the innings while the hitters couldn't respond with might.

LA faithfuls were evidently irate with the series loss against their NL rivals as they took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their frustration with the home series loss.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One fan said:

"Padres own us in our stadium smh"

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the other reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

LA Dodgers led the game through five innings before a picture change in the top of the sixth called upon a frail bullpen, which gave up five runs in the sixth and seventh innings. It was followed by the Padres' relievers turning up the heat on LA's hitters.

Fans erupted over LA's bullpen, as many said the underperforming relievers were the primary reason for the series loss against San Diego.

"The bottom of the bullpen just giving away games… smh," one fan commented

"Can’t win a series against the padres man this bullpen sucks," commented another fan

"This team has major holes when it comes to pitching," commented yet another fan

While the top three in LA's hitting lineup had one hit each, catcher Will Smith produced two, Max Muncy smashed a two-run bomb, and the bottom four of the hitting lineup couldn't generate a single hit in the contest.

The LA Dodgers will hope to win their next homestand series against the Nationals

The Los Angeles Dodgers will continue their nine-game homestand against the Washington Nationals in a three-game series starting Monday. The Nationals are 6-9 for the season, coming off a series loss against the Oakland Athletics.

LA will be starting Tyler Glasnow on the mound, who is in red-hot form with a 3-0 record so far in the season. He has a 2.25 ERA and has struck out 29 batters in 24 innings. He leads the league in wins and is placed second in terms of strikeouts.

With the Washington Nationals set to give a Major League debut to Micthell Parker against LA, the Dodgers will look to capitalize against the inexperienced starter on Monday.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.