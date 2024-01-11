As fans look forward to the next MLB season and teams make final adjustments to the roster, one Insider says that the San Diego Padres' big spending days are over, and they are not expected to make any big moves this winter. The San Diego side has been one of the biggest spenders in the last six years, building a star-studded team that is now slowly getting dismantled. Bob Nightengale of USA Today believes that the Friars have about $20 million left in their budget for the offseason and will not make any major signings.

In 2017, the San Diego Padres' balance tax payroll was 28th in all of MLB and it rose to second in 2021. However, after failing to land the World Series title in all those years, their front office is making major cuts to their team salary. They have undoubtedly been one of the biggest selling teams in the league this winter, offloading the likes of Juan Soto, Blake Snell, Josh Hader, Michael Wacha, Seth Lugo, Nick Martinez and Trent Grisham. From those players alone, they have reduced their salary payroll by $81.9 million for 2024.

In a very quiet offseason so far, the Friars have made only two major league additions to their side: Japanese reliever Yuki Matsui and Korean reliever Woo-Suk Go. Much to the frustrations of fans, MLB Insider Bob Nightingale has now reported that the San Diego front office is not expected to make any big signings this offseason. They reportedly have around $20 million left in their budget for the offseason with six positions left to be filled with that money:

"Padres' wild spending days are over," said Nightengale.

Are San Diego Padres about to part ways with Ha-Seong Kim?

The San Diego Padres front office continues to cut their salary payroll for the 2024 MLB season while also trying to put together a competitive team. This has given rise to speculation that they might have to trade Korean star Ha-Seong Kim in return for some pitching arms. This has caused much anxiety among San Diego fans as they watch their star-studded team dismantled one piece at a time.

