"Paid early to play and can’t even play" - MLB The Show 24 gamers frustrated as connectivity issues leave fans stranded

Gamers who preordered select editions of MLB The Show 24 were able to get their hands on the game last night with early access. While things ran predominantly smooth last night, the same cannot be said for today.

Those looking to continue their journey last night were met with some connectivity issues. The game's servers were offline for about two hours Friday evening.

Server issues can always be expected when a new game is released, but it is always frustrating. Especially when you have to pay more money to get early access to the game.

Fans were upset about the server issues, and you cannot blame them. Friday evening is one of the worst times for a game's servers to crash, with many excited to get home from school or work and grind.

"Paid early to play and can't even play. Do better. And give players 10 packs as a sorry" one fan posted.

"Great, I ran home from work to play batting practice" another fan posted.

Gamers want to be compensated for the server interruption. It is unclear whether the title's developers, Sony San Diego, will comply, although they have done similar things in the past.

What to tackle first when loading up MLB the Show 24

MLB The Show 24 Cover Athlete Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

MLB The Show 24 is packed with tons of content this year. It could be overwhelming to start the game with things like Diamond Dynasty, Road to the Show, March to October, and Storylines.

If you are a fan of online play, you will want to get started with Diamond Dynasty. In this mode, gamers unlock and buy players and legends to assemble a squad to play against others.

Team Affinity will be something you will want to look at, as there are plenty of great things to unlock in those programs. You can unlock stubs and some solid players to add to your roster.

If you are more of a fan of offline game modes, then you are in luck. You have plenty to choose from between Road to the Show, Franchise, Storylines, and March to October.

Want to create your own player and try and make it to the big league? Road to the Show is your answer. Are you looking to control a team as they try and win a World Series? Franchise and March to October are the modes for you.

For fans who love the history of the game, you will want to check out the Storylines mode. In this mode, you will look back at the illustrious career of New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter. Season 2 of the Negro Leagues Storylines will also be featured in MLB The Show 24.

