"Panic mode activated" "This is a brutal loss" - Astros fans worried as Kendall Graveman is expected to miss entire 2024 season

On Tuesday, the Houston Astros announced that relief pitcher Kendall Graveman underwent shoulder surgery last week. Given he is getting the surgery so late into the offseason, he is expected to miss the entirety of the 2024 season.

The team did not specify the exact nature of the surgery, but this is the second time Graveman has run into shoulder troubles. He missed the 2023 postseason due to shoulder issues.

Graveman tried to rest this offseason to see if he could be able to go for the upcoming season. However, he experienced some discomfort when returning to his throwing program.

This is a massive blow to a team that does not have their bullpen set in stone yet. Hector Neris, Phil Maton, and Ryne Stanek are all on the open market and were vital for Houston last season.

"Panic mode activated!" one fan posted.

"This is a BRUTAL loss," another fan posted.

Astros fans are starting to panic after hearing the news of Graveman. For a team with bullpen questions, losing a reliever for the season is a blow.

Fans are calling on the front office to sign some free agents. They are specifically calling for the organization to re-sign Hector Neris.

The Astros need bullpen help even more with Kendall Graveman out

San Diego Padres v Houston Astros

The Astros will certainly miss Kendall Graveman if he misses the entirety of the 2024 season. He split the last year with the Chicago White Sox before he was traded back to Houston. During the 2023 season, he appeared in 68 games, compiling a 3.12 ERA.

Houston will survey the relief pitcher market and see what they can find. Fortunately for them, some impact arms still do not have a home for the upcoming season.

One of the clearest targets for the team is Hector Neris. He is coming off an impressive season where he appeared in 71 games and ended the regular season with a 1.71 ERA, a career low.

Another intriguing name the team could turn to is flamethrower Aroldis Chapman. While he does not throw as hard as he used to, he has started relying on his offspeed pitches, making him a dangerous, high-leverage arm.

Houston cannot go into the new season with the arms they have at the moment. Expect them to make a move for at least one relief pitcher in the upcoming weeks.

