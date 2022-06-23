“Paredes is the Yankees daddy from now on” - MLB Twitter ablaze after Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes dominates the New York Yankees with 4 home runs in less than 24 hours

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes has done something over the past two days that nobody else in the MLB has managed to do this season: dominate the New York Yankees.

Paredes has spoiled the Yankees' party at Tropicana Field this week in several ways. On Monday, he ruined Gerrit Cole's no-hit bid in the eighth inning when he ripped a single into centerfield.

On Tuesday, he made one of the American League's best pitchers, Nestor Cortes, look like a minor leaguer. He took him deep on back-to-back at bats and helped chase the starter after just 4.1 innings of work.

MLB @MLB You can't stop Isaac Paredes; you can only hope to contain him.



In the fifth inning, Paredes added another home run against reliever Clarke Schmidt, making it a dominant three-home-run night. He went 3-for-5 and batted in a total of four runs on the night. It was Paredes' second multi-home-run game of the season.

He didn't stop there. During today's series finale at Tropicana Field, Paredes took New York Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery deep in the bottom of the second inning. It was just the twelfth pitch of the game — a hanging 80-MPH curveball almost falling in the middle of the zone. Paredes ate it up.

MLB @MLB 4 HR in 2 games! Isaac Paredes is on fire. 4 HR in 2 games! Isaac Paredes is on fire. 😱 https://t.co/qJrIZ7p880

Twitter jumped all over it. They expressed his dominance over the Yankees in numerous ways.

Average George Springer Enjoyer @SpringeDinge Paredes is the Yankees daddy from now on Paredes is the Yankees daddy from now on

Twitter reacts to Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes' dominating performance against the New York Yankees

This New York Yankees fan said his team is getting owned by Isaac Paredes. Paredes has been single-handedly carrying his team's offense these past two days.

Nestor’s 🍎 (Nestor Cortes Super Fan) @NestorsApple NYCFC disasterclass in the derby and yanks getting owned by Isaac paredes…yikes NYCFC disasterclass in the derby and yanks getting owned by Isaac paredes…yikes

This user pointed out that the Yankees have allowed five home runs combined to Tampa Bay Rays hitters Harold Ramirez and Isaac Paredes over the past two days.

𝘿𝙤𝙢  @BronxBmbrz @Marcellito_ We let Isaac Paredes and Harold Ramirez hit five home runs combined over the last two days @Marcellito_ We let Isaac Paredes and Harold Ramirez hit five home runs combined over the last two days

This Yankees fan thinks the games have been "flukey." That's what happens at Tropicana Field.

Nick Tyrell @nicktyrell @woodsidewasp Rizzo shmacked what would have been a 2 Run single in almost every scenario. Judge rarely swings at pitches that far off the plate. Isaac paredes has doubled his hr output in two games. It all feels very flukey @woodsidewasp Rizzo shmacked what would have been a 2 Run single in almost every scenario. Judge rarely swings at pitches that far off the plate. Isaac paredes has doubled his hr output in two games. It all feels very flukey

Another Yankees fan wants someone to put a hit out on a couple of Rays players, especially Paredes.

⚾️Dylan⚾️ @DylanCrane11 Can someone put a hit out on Taylor Walls and Isaac Paredes, I’ll do it myself. Can someone put a hit out on Taylor Walls and Isaac Paredes, I’ll do it myself.

This user is wondering if Paredes' offensive explosion is authentic or just a flash in the pan. Only time will tell.

Kevin @skoopskipotatos @EricCross04 Is Isaac Paredes for real or is this fluke? @EricCross04 Is Isaac Paredes for real or is this fluke?

Meanwhile, this user just hates the Yankees, as is pretty clear from their handle.

Yankees Suck @YankeesSuck3000 #Yankees fans??? What happened??? I thought the lowly #Rays were a triple A team? Your starter is getting owned by a minor league squad? Isaac Paredes? Taylor Walls? Vidal Brujan? Couldn’t hold Judge’s huge sack of money? #Yankees fans??? What happened??? I thought the lowly #Rays were a triple A team? Your starter is getting owned by a minor league squad? Isaac Paredes? Taylor Walls? Vidal Brujan? Couldn’t hold Judge’s huge sack of money?

At the time of writing, the New York Yankees hold a narrow 5-4 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the eighth inning.

