“Paredes is the Yankees daddy from now on” - MLB Twitter ablaze after Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes dominates the New York Yankees with 4 home runs in less than 24 hours

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes has done something over the past two days that nobody else in the MLB has managed to do this season: dominate the New York Yankees.
Paredes has spoiled the Yankees' party at Tropicana Field this week in several ways. On Monday, he ruined Gerrit Cole's no-hit bid in the eighth inning when he ripped a single into centerfield.
On Tuesday, he made one of the American League's best pitchers, Nestor Cortes, look like a minor leaguer. He took him deep on back-to-back at bats and helped chase the starter after just 4.1 innings of work.
In the fifth inning, Paredes added another home run against reliever Clarke Schmidt, making it a dominant three-home-run night. He went 3-for-5 and batted in a total of four runs on the night. It was Paredes' second multi-home-run game of the season.
He didn't stop there. During today's series finale at Tropicana Field, Paredes took New York Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery deep in the bottom of the second inning. It was just the twelfth pitch of the game — a hanging 80-MPH curveball almost falling in the middle of the zone. Paredes ate it up.
Twitter jumped all over it. They expressed his dominance over the Yankees in numerous ways.
Twitter reacts to Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes' dominating performance against the New York Yankees
This New York Yankees fan said his team is getting owned by Isaac Paredes. Paredes has been single-handedly carrying his team's offense these past two days.
This user pointed out that the Yankees have allowed five home runs combined to Tampa Bay Rays hitters Harold Ramirez and Isaac Paredes over the past two days.
This Yankees fan thinks the games have been "flukey." That's what happens at Tropicana Field.
Another Yankees fan wants someone to put a hit out on a couple of Rays players, especially Paredes.
This user is wondering if Paredes' offensive explosion is authentic or just a flash in the pan. Only time will tell.
Meanwhile, this user just hates the Yankees, as is pretty clear from their handle.
At the time of writing, the New York Yankees hold a narrow 5-4 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the eighth inning.