Houston Astros pitcher Cristian Javier was sensational in his Game 4 World Series start. The Dominican hurler pitched six innings of spotless baseball, giving up just two walks while striking out nine. The Houston Astros shut down the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 and in the process, completed the second no-hitter in World Series history.

Javier was asked how he pulled through and where he got his inspiration for his remarkable start. With the help of his translator, he said his parents believed that he would throw a no-hitter for Game 4.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Cristian Javier says his parents told him he would throw a no-hitter today Cristian Javier says his parents told him he would throw a no-hitter today https://t.co/27njS2PP9S

"Cristian Javier's parents told him today that he'd throw a [email protected]_Rosenthal spoke with the @astros Game 4 starter who just helped his team do just that." - @ FOX Sports: MLB

His parents' belief might just be what the young pitcher needed as he etched his name in the history books.

Cristian Javier makes MLB history

Javier has a bright future in the league.

Javier wrote his name in the MLB history books by being the first starter in baseball history to be a part of two no-hitters in the same season. Combined with his immaculate June 25 outing against the New York Yankees, Javier, along with Ryan Pressly, became the first pair of pitchers to be a part of two combined no-hitters in the same season.

Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports Cristian Javier and Ryan Pressly are the first pitchers to be part of 2 combined no-nos in a career — let alone a season Cristian Javier and Ryan Pressly are the first pitchers to be part of 2 combined no-nos in a career — let alone a season

"Cristian Javier and Ryan Pressly are the first pitchers to be part of 2 combined no-nos in a career — let alone a season" - @ Sarah Langs

Considering where he started in his native Dominican Republic, it is admirable how the young stud has performed in his MLB career so far.

With a team stacked with stars from top to bottom, Javier has rightfully carved a place in the Houston Astros organization for years to come.

Poll : 0 votes