Past mistakes overshadow Padres' Tatis Jr.'s recent hot streak

San Diego Padres star, Fernando Tatis Jr., continued his hot run of form with a solo home run against the Houston Astros on Saturday. While San Diego fans are already putting him in contention for MVP, some others have raised questions about the use of PEDs because of his past controversy.

After making his MLB debut with the Padres in 2019, Fernando Tatis Jr. quickly established himself as one of the core members in the team. However, he missed the start of the 2022 season due to injury and was subsequently found positive for anabolic steroid, a type of performance enhancing drug. The Dominican was handed an 80-game ban by the MLB, missing the start of the 2023 season and casting a shadow of doubt over his past achievements.

Tatis Jr. has been one of the best players in the NL this season, helping the Padres to the top of their division with his hot form. However, with every performance, there are some who question if he is using PEDs again and doubt his abilities. Here are some such reactions on Instagram:

"Just admit Tatis is a roider and is Eskimo bros with Bauer," wrote one fan on Instagram.

"Just a matter of time before a suspension. Roid violation!" added another.

"PEDs," claimed @the_lokes on Instagram.

"He's probably using roids again," wrote @stevenmgzz.

"Drug test him," urged @dodgermatt_

"Cause he's juicing," added @_s_gonz_.

The Padres took an early lead on Saturday thanks to Fernando Tatis Jr.'s leadoff homer and a Manny Machado RBI double in the fifth. However, the Astros managed to fight back and record their first consecutive victory in the MLB this season.

Radio host credits Padres manager Mike Schildt for Fernando Tatis Jr.'s hot start to the season

San Diego Padres have been impressive in the MLB this season. With an impressive offence led by Fernando Tatis Jr., they have been excellent in defence while their pitching staff have done their part. Discussing their hot form, long-time radio host Lee Hacksaw Hamilton credited manager Mike Shildt for their success, saying:

"Here's an intangible that no one talks about. It's the thinking man in the dugout that's made a difference... This guy knows baseball inside and out, and he puts his players in the best position to win."

The best example of Shildt's influence can be seen in Tatis Jr.'s performances after the manager moved him to the leadoff spot this season. Looking further, Shildt has managed to find a balance in the team which has worled wonders for them so far.

