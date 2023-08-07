The world has been talking about José Ramírez's viral knockout blow that floored Tim Anderson, and Pat McAfee has joined the conversation.

The former Indianapolis Colts punter-turned media mogul weighed in on the explosive brawl at Progressive Field, which has now yielded multi-game suspensions.

The two All-Stars got into a verbal argument at second base which quickly escalated into a bench-clearing fight. Anderson dropped his gloves looking ready for a battle, but Ramírez dropped him instead with a looping right hook.

McAfee was addressing the incident in the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show. He compared the precision of José Ramírez's punch to that of a perfect dunk tank attempt at a carnival - if it lands in the middle, the person is going down.

José Ramírez hit Tim Anderson RIGHT on the BUTTON pic.twitter.com/et5BKJuPr2 Baseball was AWESOME this weekend..José Ramírez hit Tim Anderson RIGHT on the BUTTON #PMSLive

"Ramírez! I have seen some photos of him with boxing gloves on his hand… I have never seen a no-look slap punch, inside a palm, hit a button more clean. When you go to a carnival, they have those dunk tanks… When you hit it off the edge, it kind of goes but not enough but if you hit that right in the middle, whoever - POOF! Goes right in. That feels like it was just a glancing blow of a slap punch. Tim Anderson had to wobble off the f****** field. This dude got knocked the f*** out by a slap punch.” - Pat McAfee, on the August 7 episode of The Pat McAfee Show

The Chicago White Sox went on to bear the Cleveland Guardians 7-4, but the post-match focus was entirely on all the chos.

MLB suspends José Ramírez, Tim Anderson and others involved in messy brawl

With the dust finally settling, the MLB has released official sanctions for everyone involved in Sunday’s brawl.

The league announced that Tim Anderson has received a six-game suspension, while José Ramírez has been handed a three-game ban. Both players were also fined an undisclosed amount but the sanctions didn’t stop there.

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol and Guardians manager Terry Francona were also suspended one game. Breaking: White Sox SS Tim Anderson has been suspended six games, Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez three games and Guardians P Emmanuel Clase one game for their part in Saturday's brawl.White Sox manager Pedro Grifol and Guardians manager Terry Francona were also suspended one game. pic.twitter.com/9IVNVh5bFn

Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase, manager Terry Francona and third base coach Mike Sarbaugh received one-game bans, as did White Sox manager Pedro Grifol. The two clubs are not scheduled to play each other again this season.