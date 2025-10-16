Pat Murphy’s son Austin shares heartwarming reason why he believes in the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers head coach Pat Murphy's interviews have generated a lot of buzz all postseason long. His two youngest children, sons Austin and Jaxon, have joined him for most of them. On Wednesday, Austin provided some much-needed motivation to his father's team as they looked to turn a 0-2 deficit against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.An Associated Press reporter questioned Austin that based on his &quot;insider&quot; information what changes could the team implement to get the job done.&quot;Just stick with it and keep battling through it,&quot; Austin said via Sophia Minnaert's video posted on X. &quot;I think they can do it. Yeah, I believe they can do it.&quot;As a follow up, the reporter asked him the basis behind his belief.&quot;Well, the guys responded back really good when they started the season 0-4,&quot; Austin added. &quot;Those games were not good. But then they responded with the best record in baseball. So I believe they can do it.&quot;The ten-year-old's answer brought out a bright smile from his father, who thanked the reporter for the question. The Brewers would hope to take the young boy's words as inspiration as they face the Dodgers on the road for the Los Angeles leg of the series.In the first two games, the Dodgers' pitching has outclassed the Brewers' offense, restricting them to just five hits. Starters Blake Snell and Yoshinobu Yamamoto combined for 17.0 innings over the two games.Unlike the regular season, where they were swept by the New York Yankees in the opening series and lost the first game at home to the Kansas City Royals, the Brewers do not have the luxury of dropping four games. Losing even a single game would mean they have to face elimination after securing the #1 seed in the postseason.Pat Murphy asks not to count the BrewersEchoing his son's words, Pat Murphy stated that the Brewers aren't to be counted out. The skipper is aware of the record that teams with a 0-2 record in a seven-game series have, but Milwaukee is ready to defy it.&quot;You guys might have us counted out,&quot; he said. &quot;And I understand that. Ninety percent of the teams that have been in this situation don't win the series. But this team has been counted out a lot this year and I think there's some fight left in them.&quot;The Brewers had a 25-28 record on May 24. They won 54 of their next 71 games to put them in a commanding position to reach the playoffs. Despite a few jitters in September, they secured the best record in baseball.