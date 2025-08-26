Pat Murphy and wife Landin Berryman seal beach day romance with a kiss in checkered swimsuit

Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Pat Murphy and his wife, Landin Berryman, are spending quality time near the beach in South Korea. Murphy, who last played for the Washington Nationals in 2022, is representing KT Wiz of the KBO League.On Monday, Landin shared a series of heartwarming sun-kissed photos from Haeundae Beach in Busan. She captioned the post:&quot;The summer we lived in South Korea 🌊.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the photos, Landin was wearing a checkered swimsuit paired with a sunhat. Meanwhile, Murphy is in a cap and sunglasses. One snapshot shows the couple sharing a kiss under a beach umbrella. The carousel also featured Landin spending quality time with their little one, Liv. Their daughter was wearing a matching striped set and hat.Pat Murphy's wife Landin announces arrival in KBOIn December, Pat Murphy signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers. He spent time between the Triple-A Round Rock Express and rookie-level Arizona Complex League Rangers, posting a combined 1-2 record and 3.04 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 23.2 innings pitched across 15 games. He was subsequently released by the organization on July 10.Two days later, he joined KBO's KT Wiz to spend the remainder of the season. After he landed in South Korea with his family, his wife, Landin Berryman, announced their arrival through a social media post.&quot;Patricks first kbo win🏆 just getting started !!! go kt wiz &amp; # 32 ❤️🪄&quot; she wrote in the caption.Patrick Murphy and Landin Berryman got engaged in July 2023. They welcomed their daughter, Liv, in December 2023. The family celebrated Liv's one-month milestone, sharing warm pictures of the infant. Landin wrote:&quot;Little Liv is one month old today !!! she truly is such an angel &amp; we are so lucky that she is ours🥹👼🏼 love you more than you’ll ever know baby girl!&quot;The family is writing a new chapter in South Korea, another overseas country following his stint with Japan's Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters in 2024. That year, he posted a 1-2 record and a 3.26 ERA with 30 strikeouts across 38.2 innings pitched.