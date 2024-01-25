“Most precious ever” - Ex-Blue Jays pitcher Patrick Murphy's fiancee Landin Berryman leaves fans awed with their baby's one-month milestone

Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Patrick Murphy and his fiancee, Landin Berryman, celebrated their baby's one-month milestone on Instagram.

Berryman uploaded a series of photos of her baby, Liv, with a heartfelt caption.

"Little Liv is one month old today !!! she truly is such an angel & we are so lucky that she is ours🥹👼🏼 love you more than you’ll ever know baby girl!" she wrote in the caption.

Fans congratulated the couple and applauded the baby's pictures:

"Most precious ever," one fan said.

Patrick Murphy's Instagram story's comment section

Earlier, the couple had announced their engagement in Jul. 2023 on Instagram with their followers.

Landin Berryman shared her pregnancy news on Instagram.

Patrick Murphy's MLB career

Hailing from Chandler, Arizona, Patrick Murphy underwent Tommy John surgery in 2012 before he was selected in the third round of the 2013 MLB draft.

He initially committed to playing college baseball at the University of Oregon. Instead, the Blue Jays gave him a $500K signing bonus and sent him to Dunedin, Florida for rehabilitation.

The Blue Jays promoted him to majors in Sept. 2020, and he went on to make his debut against the Philadelphia Phillies. In his rookie season, he pitched six innings for a 0-0 record, compiling an ERA of 1.50 and five strikeouts.

The next season, he suffered a shoulder strain and was placed on the 60-day injured list in February. On Aug. 14, 2021, the Washington Nationals claimed Murphy off waivers and assigned him to their triple-A affiliate, the Rochester Red Wings.

Murphy made six appearances for Washington in 2022, recording a 6.35 ERA and four strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitched.

In 2023, he signed a minor league contract with the Minnesota Twins but wasn't promoted to the roster. In November that year, he signed with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters of Nippon Professional Baseball.

Murphy would like to return to majors, but there's not much interest in his services.

