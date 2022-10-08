"Pathetic. I'm so ashamed", "Embarrassing performance" - Toronto Blue Jays fans infuriated by team's shutout loss in first game of Wild Card Series to the Seattle Mariners

The Toronto Blue Jays got dominated in the first game of their Wild Card Series matchup against the Seattle Mariners 4-0. Blue Jays starter Alex Manoah gave up a three-run home run to Cal Raleigh in the first inning. The shot seemed to deflate the Blue Jays as they had no answers for the Mariners.

Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo shined on the mound tonight. The ace went 7.1 innings, giving up six hits, and striking out five batters. His zero runs for the night showed that he was an excellent acquisition for Seattle this season.

The loss gives the series' edge to the Seattle Mariners and puts the Toronto Blue Jays' backs against the wall. Down 1-0, Toronto needs to win tomorrow or their postseason trip will be cut short.

It wasn't the performance that Toronto Blue Jays fans were hoping for tonight. They were expecting a win with their ace on the mound, but the quiet bats have fans worried for the rest of this series.

"Pathetic I'm so ashamed", one fan said.

"Embarassing performance", said another.

Steven @StevenSansone24 @BlueJays Welp, that wasn't fun. Gotta tip your cap though to Castillo, he was nearly unhittable. @BlueJays Welp, that wasn't fun. Gotta tip your cap though to Castillo, he was nearly unhittable.

KP @ProfessorBeast5 @BlueJays Manoah wasn’t his usual self but he wasn’t atrocious out there which is a testament to how special he truly is. As for the offense, we’ve had several chances to at least hang a number on the board and haven’t capitalized at all. We’ve had pockets of hope but nothing that truly @BlueJays Manoah wasn’t his usual self but he wasn’t atrocious out there which is a testament to how special he truly is. As for the offense, we’ve had several chances to at least hang a number on the board and haven’t capitalized at all. We’ve had pockets of hope but nothing that truly

Some fans feel dejected by the performance the Blue Jays put on tonight. They can't believe this is how their team performed right out of the gates for the postseason.

Other fans are putting this loss behind them and have already moved on to game two. Toronto will need to wake up their bats if they don't want to be eliminated tomorrow.

The Toronto Blue Jays need timely hitting to beat the Seattle Mariners

The Toronto Blue Jays weren't entirely shutout at the plate tonight. They had seven hits in game one. Six of those hits were off starter Luis Castillo, but most of their hits came with two outs in the inning. They also only had one extra-base hit, which happened in the ninth inning when the game was all but over.

The Seattle Mariners will start Robbie Ray tomorrow for game two. Ray was the ace for the Mariners until they picked up Luis Castillo at the trade deadline this year. Ray will be a tough test for Toronto as he is ranked seventh in the league in strikeouts at 212.

The Blue Jays need to hit and hit early. They can't wait until two outs to get the inning started. They need to jump on Ray and get to Seattle's bullpen early if they want to make it to game three.

