"Pathetic owners" "Worst GM in sports" - Yankees fans vehemently criticize team's top brass for not signing any free agent yet this offseason

Yankees fans find themselves in a curious position as reports reveal that the New York Yankees are the only American League team that hasn’t spent a dollar in free agency this offseason. This revelation comes despite the team making significant moves through trades and acquiring prominent players like slugger Juan Soto and Boston outfielder Alex Verdugo.

The Yankees executed a blockbuster trade, parting ways with five players to secure Juan Soto, a powerful addition to their lineup for the upcoming season. The acquisition of Alex Verdugo further strengthened their outfield. However, as the new year begins, Yankees enthusiasts are scratching their heads at the absence of free-agent spending.

"Pathetic owners." - Posted one disappointed fan.

MLB Trade Rumors tracked the progress of each team in free agency, revealing that the Yankees are among the four teams, including the Chicago Cubs, Miami Marlins, and Colorado Rockies, who haven’t spent a single dollar in this particular market. The ranking specifically excludes the expenditures made in trades and minor-league contracts.

Surprisingly, the New York Yankees known for their hefty spending in the past, find themselves tied for 27th free agency spending as of today. This is a departure from the norm of the Yankees fans, who are accustomed to their team’s lavish spending habits.

"Worst GM in sports." - Added another fan.

Despite the lack of free-agency spending, the New York Yankees have a projected payroll of $273 million for 2024.

Despite efforts to sign players like Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto in free agency, the Yankees have faced disappointments with both players opting for the Los Angeles Dodgers. In contrast, the Dodgers lead in free-agent spending, having invested over $1 billion this offseason.

While the offseason is far from over, with more than half of MLB Trade Rumors’ top 50 free agents still available, Yankees fans are currently left wondering why their team has spent nothing in free agency, a stark contrast to the substancial investments made by other teams, particularly the Dodgers.

