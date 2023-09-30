Bobby Witt Jr.'s breakthrough season has been one for the ages despite his team's overall struggles. The rookie shortstop reached an impressive milestone on Friday night, securing the first 30/30 season ever in Royals history!

While fans and pundits alike were quick to jump on the congratulatory bandwagon, there was one person in particular with a special wish!!!

Yes, it was none other than fellow Texan and another Kansas City Chiefs athlete, Patrick Mahomes Jr. Mahomes congratulated Witt for his incredible season, dropping him a "Congrats my man!!!" on his personal X (formerly Twitter) account.

Mahomes, who also owns a stake in the Royals, must have been equally proud of Witt's achievement considering his age and relative inexperience in the majors.

Needless to say, Witt was surely very appreciative of the high praise, and responded to Mahomes' wish with a heartfelt thank you!

With his stoic performance against the New York Yankees on Friday night which the Royal won 12-5, Witt reached 30 home runs, to go along with his previous 49 stolen bases and 10 triples for the season. Witt also produced 30 homers, 45 stolen bases and 10 triples in the same season, becoming the first player in MLB history to do so.

With just two games left in the season for the Kansas City Royals, Witt will look to end this rather subdued season with a bang!

Bobby Witt Jr. MLB career

Bobby Witt Jr. an ardent fan and player baseball player in school and college.

Considered a top pick at the 2019 MLB draft, Witt was eventually picked up by the Royals with their second overall pick in 2019. He went on to make his MLB debut on Opening Day on April 7, 2022, as the team's starting third baseman. Witt hit his first homer in the majors against the St. Louis Cardinals on May 3, 2022.

Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. watches his single against the New York Yankees during the third inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday,

He finished the 2022 season batting .254/.294/.428 in 591 at-bats. He also had 82 runs, 20 homers, and 80 RBIs to go along with that. His 2023 regular season stats currently stand at .275/.317/.810 in 633 at-bats with 96 runs, 30 homers, and 96 RBIs to go with it.