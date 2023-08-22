Paul DeJong Giants Contract: Salary details of former Blue Jays slugger signed to third team in one season

It's been a wild season for former St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Paul DeJong, who now finds himself on his third team this calendar year. At this year's trade deadline, the Cardinals sent the shortstop to the Toronto Blue Jays, where he appeared in only 13 games.

"Paul DeJong finds a new home quickly, as expected. The decision to DFA the former #BlueJays infielder is still one that gives me a lot of pause." - @ThomasHall85

His brief tenure with the Blue Jays ended after he was designated for assignment by the club on Saturday. Now, it appears that the veteran infielder has found himself a new home, signing a major league contract with the San Francisco Giants this week.

DeJong entered 2023 with $9 million owed to him by the St. Louis Cardinals. However, they retained half of his salary at the time of the trade with Toronto. Now, following his release by the Blue Jays, DeJong was able to sign with the Giants for a pro-rated major league minimum salary. According to the website Statista, the minimum salary for 2023 is $720,000.

According to MLB Insider Bob Nightengale, DeJong is expected to join his new team for their game on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies. Although DeJong has struggled this year, he should provide the Giants with some much-needed infield depth.

Paul DeJong could play an important depth role for the San Francisco Giants down the stretch

On the weekend, the San Francisco Giants placed three-time All-Star Brandon Crawford on the IL with a left forearm strain. While Paul DeJong's production has dipped in recent years, the Giants hold a slight 0.5-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final National League Wild Card race.

Giants slugger Thairo Estrada is currently listed as day-to-day after being struck by a pitch this weekend, meaning DeJong could be thrust into the lineup quicker than expected. He last appeared in an MLB game on August 16 for the Toronto Blue Jays, so he should be good to go.

"Scans came back clean on Thairo Estrada after his HBP yesterday. It got him on the forearm, not the bone. He said he’s going to go through treatment pregame and expects to be available." - @EvanWebeck