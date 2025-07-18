Paul Skenes' All-Star post gets subtle 2-word approval from girlfriend Olivia Dunne

For the second season in a row, Paul Skenes started the MLB All-Star Game for the National League at Truist Park on Tuesday night. The Pittsburgh Pirates ace becomes the first MLB pitcher to do so in his first two seasons.

Like last season, Skenes pitched a scoreless inning, striking out Detroit Tigers stars Gleyber Torres and Riley Greene and then grounding out New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge.

On Thursday, Skenes posted a hype video from the MLB All-Star Game. Apart from his highlights from the game, the video also saw him hitting the red carpet with his girlfriend Olivia Dunne. The moment when Skenes tied the laces of Dunne's heels was also posted.

In the comments of the post, the former LSU Tigers star posted a two-word nod to the post:

"Not bad."

Paul Skenes & Olivia Dunne’s All-Star weekend

The cameras panned towards Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes as they made their way through to the All-Star red carpet in Atlanta. Dunne was in a navy blue dress and her blonde locks styled with her curls falling over on both sides equally.

Skenes wore a plum-colored suit over white inner shirt on top of ankle-length pants. Dunne posted about their red-carpet moment on social media.

"Had to come back for seconds," she wrote.

The couple reportedly touched down in Atlanta two days before the red carpet event in a private jet.

This was the couple's second straight appearance in the said event. Last season, the couple rocked the red carpet with their appearance at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Dunne is fresh off drawing curtains on her gymnastics career after finishing her five years with the LSU Tigers. Meanwhile, Skenes, the reigning NL Rookie of the Year, is having another solid year on the mound, posting a 2.01 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 20 starts.

