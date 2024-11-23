"Paul Skenes has bigger plans than ROY" - Ex-Twins star deduces Pirates ace’s subdued reaction, contrasting girlfriend Olivia Dunne's joy

Generally, when one wins a big award like Rookie of the Year, most would have an overwhelming reaction. But for Paul Skenes, it seemed like it was just another award, according to former Minnesota Twins third baseman Trevor Plouffe.

The Pittsburgh Pirates ace was accompanied by his girlfriend and LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne for the announcement of NL Rookie of the Year. Upon learning the verdict, while Dunne seemed overjoyed, Skenes had a subdued version of it. Taking note of it, Plouffe feels Skenes is destined for something bigger in the coming years.

On Baseball Today, host Chris Rose ran a tape of Skenes' reaction to the announcement, where Plouffe said:

"It’s funny, I think Paul Skenes has way bigger plans than just winning Rookie of the Year. Honestly, I think that’s what it is. People might ask, 'Did he have bigger plans that night that we didn’t know about?' I think he’s just wired differently. I really do." (25:30 onwards)

"There are some guys, Chris, who just think differently. You or I might be ecstatic in that situation, but I think this guy is aiming for so much more. He wants to win Cy Young Awards. He wants to win World Series championships. He wants to sign the massive deal. He’s got so much more on his horizon," he added.

Trevor Plouffe further added that Paul Skenes might just be at a stage where he's figuring out himself after being acclaimed as the face of the franchise.

"I think he’s figuring out who he wants to be. In the coming years, we’ll probably see him settle into that and show a different reaction. Right now, he’s young, he’s got his eyes set on bigger things, and maybe he’s just not the type to 'kiss and tell,'" Plouffe added.

Paul Skenes goes into offseason knowing he received votes in several individual accolades

It wasn't until May when the Pittsburgh Pirates decided to call up their 2023 first overall pick. Immediately, Paul Skenes showed he was ready to deliver and a few months later, he was starting for the National League in the MLB All-Star Game, a rare feat for a rookie.

After the season concluded, Skenes was named to All-MLB First Team, getting nominated as NL Cy Young finalist, received 23 out of possible first-place votes for NL Rookie of the Year, and ending third in Cy Young voting.

His 11-3, a sub-two (1.96 ERA) mark and 150+ strikeouts (170) was the best mark by a rookie pitcher since integration.

All in all, it was a season that would define Paul Skenes' next contract extension with the Pirates. The number can be expected to be matching that of highly rated pitchers in modern baseball.

