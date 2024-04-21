Paul Skenes celebrates girlfriend Olivia Dunne's NCAA victory with LSU team

Paul Skenes celebrated Olivia Dunne and the LSU gymnastics squad's NCAA championship victory. Skenes, who is grinding in the minor leagues, gave a major shoutout to the LSU Tigers after their NCAA title on his Instagram story.

Paul Skenes shouted out Olivia Dunne's huge victory

The LSU team scored 198.2250, which was just enough to give them a slight win over California, which came in next in line with a score of 197.85.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dunne said it was the best day of her life. According to the New York Post, head coach Jay Clark praised the team:

“Every team was out there fighting for their lives and all four teams, it could have gone any of four ways out there today.

"I think as much as I feel for what happened to Oklahoma in the semifinals, I think it made for a championship that became so packed with emotion because every team out there believed they could do it, and it was just tremendous.”

Paul Skenes won the college world series for LSU in baseball, and now his girlfriend Olivia Dunne can match that with a gymnastics championship to go on her mantle from LSU as well.

When will Paul Skenes make his debut?

There is a rumor out there that suggests that the Pittsburgh Pirates want to wait to bring Paul Skenes up to the big leagues so that Olivia Dunne can be there.

This came from Joey from the Baseball is Dead podcast when he said:

"They're not going to call Skenes up if Livvy Dunne can't be there."

Paul Skenes is inching closer to the MLB

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington addressed the issue and mentioned they don't want to rush anything with Skenes and are building him up so that he can adjust to the major league starter schedule.

MLB's top pitching prospect was in college at this time last year and could be dominating MLB hitters within the next little while. After being selected as number one overall, it could be a whirlwind year for Skenes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback