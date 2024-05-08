Paul Skenes Debut: Pirates' top pitching prospect slated to make his first big league start on Saturday against Cubs

The time has come for the MLB's top pitching prospect Paul Skenes. The first overall pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2023 MLB Draft has earned his Major League promotion. The flamethrowing pitcher is slated to make his debut this coming Saturday against the Chicago Cubs.

"The moment we've all been waiting for... Paul Skenes is headed to the Show!" - @MLBNetwork

One of the most hyped pitching prospects since Stephen Strasburg with the Washington Nationals, Paul Skenes has been dominating the minor leagues. En route to his MLB promotion, Skenes has been nearly untouchable this season, posting an impressive 0.99 ERA with a whopping 45 strikeouts over 27.1 innings of work.

The former LSU superstar will join one of the most exciting young pitching rotations in the MLB. The Pittsburgh Pirates already have a promising starter on their roster, Jared Jones. The dynamic duo of Skenes and Jones has the potential to become one of the best tandems in the league for years to come.

Skenes will make his MLB debut this Saturday against the Chicago Cubs in a key National League Central matchup. The promising young pitcher will face a tough test as the Cubs have a number of star players who will more than likely be looking to give him a rude introduction to the league. Cody Bellinger, Dansby Swanson, Christopher Morel, and Ian Happ will provide Skenes with a tough challenge.

"Paul Skenes will be making his MLB debut on May 11th against the Cubs" - @FanaticsBook

Paul Skenes has been one of the most hyped pitching prospects in years

Even though the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher has yet to appear in an MLB game, many experts around the league believe that he has the potential to be a generational talent. Thanks to his talent with the ball in his hand, as well as a fastball that can reach triple digits, Skenes has one of the highest ceilings in the MLB.

Skenes has been linked to a number of superstar pitchers who dominated the MLB during their primes, including Stephen Strasburg, Gerrit Cole, and David Price. If he can reach their heights (and potentially even higher) he could become one of the best in the league.

