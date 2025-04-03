Paul Skenes didn’t know GQ before shoot with Olivia Dunne, expects locker room roast

Paul Skenes has been dominant on the pitcher's mound since joining Major League Baseball, but he recently showed that he can be successful in another area. Skenes and his girlfriend Olivia Dunne were featured in an article in GQ magazine, something that was unfamiliar to the Pittsburgh Pirates ace.

After another dominant start on the mound on Wednesday, Paul Skenes was asked about his first career modeling experience with GQ. Skenes was quick to give Dunne credit for stealing the show, while also acknowledging that he was expecting some joking from his teammates.

"Um, yeah, I don't know. I'm going to get some flak in the locker room, I know that. I'm not looking forward to it. I didn't know what GQ was until the offer came, so I'm glad I did it," Skenes said.

While Skenes was unaware of what GQ was, he did enjoy the experience, especially since his home in Baton Rouge experienced some unique weather.

"It was fun, it was very fun. The one day in like a million years that it snowed in Baton Rouge, so it kind of worked out perfectly. We got some sweet pictures," he added.

The GQ article not only covered the individual careers of both Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne but also discussed their relationship.

Paul Skenes teases GF Olivia Dunne over pitching knowledge

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne not only did an exclusive interview with GQ magazine but they were also featured in a clip shared online. One highlight from that exchange came when the National League Rookie of the Year questioned Dunne about pitching knowledge.

"How do I throw my sinker?" Skenes asked Dunne.

"Okay, I have no clue," Dunne replied before making an attempt to show the grip.

"Okay," she added. "And then you take these two, put them over, and then you have your finger right here, and then you throw it like that, and then it goes up and then down."

Skenes is back with the Pirates, while Dunne wraps up her collegiate gymnastics career at Louisiana State University.

The couple first met as students at LSU, from where their relationship has continued to grow.

