Paul Skenes drops 2-word reaction for girlfriend Olivia Dunne on Valentine's Day

On Valentine's Day, Paul Skenes shared an Instagram story of his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne. She is the social media person in the relationship and has millions of followers across multiple platforms. Skenes is more reserved online.

However, on Valentine's Day, Skenes posted a picture of Dunne with the NCAA gymnastics trophy. She and her LSU teammates won the 2024 National Championship, and Skenes posted her photo in celebration of that moment.

Olivia Dunne got a shoutout from Paul Skenes for Valentine's Day (Image via Instagram/paulskenes)

He captioned it with a pair of words:

"My valentine."

The Pittsburgh Pirates star added a heart emoji and mentioned Dunne in the story.

Olivia Dunne once revealed how little Paul Skenes uses social media

Followers of Paul Skenes might have been a little surprised to see him post a story today. Of course, it's a fitting day to share a picture of a loved one, but Skenes just isn't very active on those applications.

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne are opposites (Getty)

In fact, Olivia Dunne, the recipient of the post this time, shared in October that the couple are polar opposites in that sense. She said via People:

"I feel like we're like yin and yang. I love doing social media and I enjoy being in the spotlight, [but he] doesn't even have social media on his phone. He doesn't like social media at all."

She went on to say that being opposites helps their relationship:

"I think that we play off of one another and make each other better. Paul definitely holds me accountable, which I really appreciate. Sometimes it's hard to find it within yourself to do things."

Perhaps because he's so anti-social media, Dunne also confirmed that Skenes has an incredible work ethic:

"I feel like his work ethic is something I've never seen before. It's very cool to hear his advice for me, and I feel like that made me a better athlete last year."

Skenes put that to use when he made it to the MLB level in short order after being selected in the 2023 MLB draft and winning Rookie of the Year in 2024.

