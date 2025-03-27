Paul Skenes drops 3-word reminder before Pirates vs. Marlins 2025 Opening Day game

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes took to social media to drop fans a reminder of the team’s Opening Day game on March 27.

In an IG post, Paul Skenes shared the following hype video:

In the caption below, Skenes wrote:

“Pittsburgh, it’s time.”

The comment underscores the optimism surrounding the Pirates as they take on the Miami Marlins in the first game of their 2025 season.

With a pitching staff featuring NL Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes and a lineup featuring bats like Andrew McCutcheon, Tommy Pham, Oneil Cruz and Joey Bart, fans have plenty to look forward to.

The Pirates open their season in Miami against the Marlins and the Tampa Bay Rays. They’ll return home for their home opener against the New York Yankees on April 4 at PNC Park.

Paul Skenes pays tribute to Pirates' identity with Opening Day outfit

As the Pirates’ Opening Day starter, Paul Skenes wanted to look the part as he arrived at the ballpark for pre-game warm-ups and preps.

Skenes, a fashion icon in his own right, arrived at LoanDepot Park in Miami wearing a stylish grey suit with a skull and crossbones tie, paying homage to his team’s identity.

Here’s a look at Skenes' cool outfit as posted by MLB on its X account:

The suit and tie have been the talk of social media since the picture surfaced online. Fans and followers have praised the 22-year-old Pirates hurler for his flawless taste and fashion sense. Moreover, the white shirt complemented the overall look as the neutral color allowed the tie’s design to stand out.

However, the suit must come off and the gold and black of the Pirates must take centerstage as Skenes faces Marlins top pitcher Sandy Alcantara. The matchup of young hurlers will be one of the most entertaining ones on Opening Day.

Paul Skenes will be looking to get his season off on the right foot, while Alcantara will be making his first start since undergoing Tommy John surgery at the end of the 2023 season. The Marlins’ ace missed all of 2024 but will be looking to hit the ground running in 2024.

The Skenes-Alcantara matchup could be a precursor to a tight Cy Young race this season. Both pitchers have plenty of firepower to rack up wins and strikeouts, potentially giving fans an exciting season to look forward to.

