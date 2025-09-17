Paul Skenes gets fashion shoutout as girlfriend Olivia Dunne struts in black-and-yellow boots featuring No.30 in chic look

All-Star pitcher Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, gave a shoutout to the Pittsburgh Pirates ace as the National League Cy Young aspirant took the mound against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

Olivia Dunne has been Skenes' biggest supporter since they started dating during their time together at LSU. Dunne is often in the stands at PNC Park to cheer for the Pirates flamethrower.

While the former LSU gymnast has often been seen rocking Skenes' Pirates jersey during his starts, Dunne adorned a unique gear to give a shutout to her boyfriend on Tuesday.

In her latest Instagram story from the Pirates' gameday, Dunne wore a custom pair of cowboy boots featuring the team's black and yellow colors and Skenes' No. 30. The boots also complemented Dunne's chic outfit.

(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

The custom boots are designed by Jessica Martini, who specializes in designing cowboy boots with players' jerseys. She has designed boots featuring several MLB stars' numbers.

Her exploits are not limited to baseball as Martini showed off a custom cowboy boots designed with Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter's No. 12.

Paul Skenes struggles for Pittsburgh in latest outing against Cubs

While Olivia Dunne cheered for Paul Skenes, wearing custom gear, the Pirates All-Star struggled in his latest outing. Skenes, who has been dominant at the mound over the last few weeks, conceded a lead-off home run to Cubs first baseman Michael Busch after four pitches into the game.

Pete Crow-Armstrong drove in another run with an RBI single, but Skenes escaped a jam with the bases loaded to end a two-run first inning. He threw 33 pitches to start the game, the most in an inning for the Cy Young hopeful.

Skenes continued to struggle in the second inning and after a scoreless third, he was pulled by manager Don Kelly. He pitched 3.2 innings, allowing a career-high seven hits and three earned runs with six strikeouts.

