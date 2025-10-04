  • home icon
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunn captures a stylish blue bikini mirror selfie from her new home in Jupiter, Florida

By Safeer M S
Published Oct 04, 2025 17:54 GMT
Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is a constant presence on the ballpark, particularly during his starts for the Pittsburgh Pirates. With the Pirates missing postseason yet again, the offseason began early for Skenes and his girlfriend.

On Saturday, Dunne shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram story. Wearing a blue bikini, the popular social media influencer snapped the picture from near a swimming pool, capturing her reflection through the glass on a door.

"New home," she captioned the post, tagging Jupiter, Florida, as the location.
Olivia Dunne&#039;s Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/livvydunne]
Olivia Dunne's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/livvydunne]

Following the selfie, Dunne shared the picture of a wooden outdoor shower enclosure. Her bikini hung on the door handle of the enclosure.

Olivia Dunne&#039;s Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/livvydunne]
Olivia Dunne's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/livvydunne]

Both Instagram stories were from Dunne's new residence in Jupiter. She had earlier purchased a new apartment in New York City. The influencer originally wanted the apartment that belonged to Babe Ruth, but it didn't materialize.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunn, celebrated her birthday

On Wednesday, Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, celebrated her 23rd birthday. To mark the occasion, Skenes went all out, surprising her with a thoughtful gesture.

Dunne shared a video of the surprise on Saturday. In the clip, she casually walked into her home, which was decorated with blue and pink balloons and flowers. A birthday cake was displayed prominently, and a smiling Skenes could also be seen in the video.

"I could cry😭💞 #birthday #surprise #bf #relationships," Dunne captioned the post.
Paul Skenes’ relationship with Olivia Dunne began during their time at LSU in 2023. Skenes was the star baseball player, and Dunne was on the gymnastics team. They met through mutual friends.

Incidentally, Skenes' then-teammate Dylan Crews also met his fiancée, Jane Carson, at LSU. Crews currently plays for the Washington Nationals.

Dunne first soft-launched their relationship in June 2023 and later confirmed it publicly in August. Since then, she has joined Skenes at major events, notably attending both of his All-Star red carpet appearances.

Dunne's public appearances with Skenes have noticeably increased since retiring from the LSU gymnastics team. She graduated from LSU with a GPA of at least 3.9, majoring in interdisciplinary studies.

