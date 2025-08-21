Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne breaks Pirates ladies' all-black vibe in Barbie-pink look

Pittsburgh Pirates starter Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, has been in the news after her bubble bath advertisement for betting platform Fanatics Sportsbook earlier this week.

Amid the fanfare of her latest shoot, the former LSU Tigers gymnast attended an event with the partners of Pirates players. She was pictured alongside Bryan Reynolds' wife Blair and Henry Davis' wife Sofia and at event in Pennsylvania.

While Blair and Sofia wore all black outfits, Dunne turned heads in a Barbie-pink dress. The former LSU star shared pictures of their time with them in her Instagram story.

"Pirates Ladies," Dunne captioned the story.

(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

Earlier this week, Dunne announced her partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook by sharing a picture from her photoshoot at Rose Bowl Stadium. In the 30-second video, Dunne explained the rules of the sports betting platform while taking a bubble bath in the middle of the stadium in Pasadena, California.

The former gymnast shared the clip on her Instagram story with a hilarious warning for fans.

“@fanaticssportsbook y’all were quick with it. America, prepare to be sick of me during your commercial breaks,” Dunne captioned her story.

(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

