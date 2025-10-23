Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne claps back at fan with witty remark after a highlight fail from LSU routine

Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, called time on her gymnastics career earlier this year. However, the former LSU star remains connected with gymnastics.Dunne, who announced her retirement after completing five seasons with the LSU Tigers, shared a clip of her practice routine at LSU in a TikTok. In the clip, Dunne highlighted multiple failed attempts at grabbing the bar.&quot;The lioness does not concern herself with catching the bar,&quot; Dunne wrote in the clip.View on TikTokWatching Dunne's failed attempts in the post, a fan urged the former LSU star to find a new personality in the comments:&quot;Time to find a new personality, babe.&quot;Dunne fired back at the snide remark, writing:&quot;Your comment Just paid my bills for the next month.&quot;(Image source - Olivia Dunne TikTok)After calling time on her gymnastics career due to a knee injury in April, Dunne shared her thoughts on her life as a non-athlete.&quot;My life has revolved around gymnastics,&quot; Dunne said. &quot;So, honestly, to be able to say yes to more things and potentially maybe do some more performing art stuff on screen — and I'm very excited.&quot;The former LSU gymnast was a staple at PNC Park for Pirates games as she cheered for Paul Skenes. She also enjoyed her free time after retirement by going on vacations.Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shared a message for her &quot;haters&quot; during Mediterranean getawayOlvia Dunne is no stranger to clapping back at her detractors. Last week, Dunne and Paul Skenes took a scenic getaway to Italy. During her vacation, Dunne shared a TikTok of performing a headstand on a paddleboard. She wrote a message for her haters in the caption of the post.&quot;Never have seen my haters doing a headstand on a paddle board in the Mediterranean,” Dunne wrote. “I said what I said.”Dunne has also dealt with baseball fans on social media, who often urge the former LSU star to convince Paul Skenes to join a different team.