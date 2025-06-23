Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne, Corey Seager's wife Madisyn & more react to adorable snap of Bryan Reynolds' newborn son

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds became a father for the third time last Wednesday. Reynolds' wife, Blair, gave birth to Dutton Jones on June 18 during the Pirates' matchup against the Detroit Tigers in the series opener.

Ad

The outfielder left the game before the second inning to be with his better half, who had gone into labor. Pirates placed him on paternity leave, and he missed the rest of the games against the Tigers and the first game in the series against the Texas Rangers.

On Monday, Blair shared an Instagram post of an adorable picture of the newborn. The infant was sleeping in a cradle, wearing a one-piece striped outfit.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Dutton Jones Reynolds. Our little slice of heaven and the sweetest addition to our boy crew," Blair captioned the post.

Ad

Reynolds' MLB colleagues' spouses are happy for the newborn and his parents. Pirates ace Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne and Rangers superstar shortstop Corey Seager's wife Madisyn sent well wishes.

"😭🫶🏼🩵," Olivia Dunne reacted

Rylee Rose, the wife of Pirates second baseman Nick Gonzalez, wrote:

"He’s beyond perfect! 🥹🤍 so happy for you all!!!"

Rylie Fox, the fiancée of Pirates starting pitcher Jared Jones, commented:

Congratulations Reynolds family!!! What a cutie 🤍

Ad

Shelbie, the wife of Royals pitcher Kyle Wright, wrote:

"Hi sweet Dutton💙"

Shelbie is also an expecting mother, having announced the good news through Instagram in April.

Screenshot of comments [Image Source: Instagram/blairbowenreynolds/]

"Absolute perfection!!! Congrats mama 🩵🩵🩵," Madisyn Seager commented.

Ad

Tiffany, the wife of former Dodgers pitcher Nick Ramirez, wrote:

"Congratulations momma!! So cute! 💙"

Arlia Duarte, the wife of Nationals first baseman Josh Bell, commented:

"Obsessed with him!! Another perfect Reynolds baby!!"

Screenshot of comments [Image Source: Instagram/blairbowenreynolds/]

Bryan Reynolds welcomes newborn son to the tribe

In addition to the newborn, Bryan and Blair Reynolds have two older children, Reese (born August 2020) and Brooks Campbell (born July 2022).

Ad

On Monday, the Pirates outfielder shared the same picture his wife posted on Instagram, and captioned it:

"Welcome to the boys club Dutton!"

Bryan Reynolds knew Blair from high school. After years of dating, he proposed to her in December 2017 before tying the knot a year later at the Mint Springs Farm in Tennessee. Reynolds was still playing in the minor leagues at the time. Reynolds' wife has a psychology degree from Belmont University in addition to being a fitness trainer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Safeer M S Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.



Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.



In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.



When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies. Know More