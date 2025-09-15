Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne dazzles in golden netted dress and boots on LSU return ft. Flau'jae Johnson & others

  • home icon
By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 15, 2025 05:08 GMT
Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Getty
While Paul Skenes continues to make a strong case for the National League Cy Young title, his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, returned to LSU on Saturday for the first time since her retirement.

Olivia Dunne announced her retirement from gymnastics in April after representing the LSU Tigers throughout her collegiate career. The LSU alum attended the Tigers' college football game against the Florida Gators in Death Valley.

Dunne wore a golden netted minidress for the game and recapped her visit to LSU in an Instagram post.

"Unc back in the boot," Dunne captioned her carousel post.
also-read-trending Trending

The post featured an image of Dunne posing with LSU Tigers women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson. The social media influencer also posed with former LSU teammate KJ Johnson.

Dunne was at LSU to receive her SEC Championship ring, after her triumph with the Tigers last season. The former gymnast showed off the glittering ring in her Instagram post.

The Tigers (3-0, 1-0 SEC) registered a big 20-10 win over rival Florida in Baton Rouge with Dunne in the stands.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne receives shout out from former teammate on LSU visit

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne reportedly started dating during their time with LSU. While Dunne was with the gymnastics team, Skenes represented the baseball team, helping the team to the College World Series title in 2023.

Dunne shared a glimpse of the gymnastics locker room on her visit to LSU.

(Image source - Instagram)
The former gymnast received a shoutout from her former teammate, KJ Johnson, on her Instagram post.

"A much needed w with my gal," Johnson commented.
(Image source - Instagram)
Olivia Dunne has been turning heads with her outfits at various events in the summer. Fans can expect her to be present in the stands for Paul Skenes' next start for the Pirates.

