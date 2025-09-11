Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne dazzles on the runway in dreamy white ballroom dress

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, has visited several places since retiring from gymnastics earlier this year. The former LSU star was in New York for her latest endeavor.
Olivia Dunne, who walked the ramp for the first time for Sports Illustrated earlier this year, was on the ramp for Raising Cane’s New York Fashion Show on Wednesday.
The former LSU star walked the ramp in a dreamy white ballroom dress. Dunne shared the snippets from her time at the event in her Instagram story. The images also had the 22-year-old posting with other models at the event.
In one of the pictures, Dunne posed alongside Brooks Nader and Camille Kostek. The duo has also walked the runway for Sports Illustrated and has appeared on the magazine's cover.
Nader is reportedly dating reigning U.S. Open champion Carlos Alcaraz, while Kostek has been with four-time Super Bowl winner Rob Gronkowski since 2015.
Olivia Dunne's sister Julz, a LSU alum, shared a behind-the-scenes image from the event in New York. In her Instagram story, Julz shared her sister posing alongside other models, captioning it:
"Let them cook some looks."
Paul Skenes racks up major career milestone with Olivia Dunne in New York
While Olivia Dunne was in New York for the fashion event, her boyfriend Paul Skenes racked up a major career milestone. In Wednesday's start against the Baltimore Orioles, Skenes pitched five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out eight batters.
When Skenes struck out Coby Mayo with an 84 mph sweeper for his fifth strikeout of the game, the Pirates ace registered his 200th strikeout of the season. It's the first time Skenes has reached that mark, becoming only the sixth Pirates pitcher to do so.
Skenes is trailing San Francisco Giants' Logan Webb (201), Detroit Tigers' Tarik Skubal (222 strikeouts) and Boston Red Sox's Garrett Crochet (228) on the strikeouts leaderboard.