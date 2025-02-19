Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne drops 2-word reaction to collab with $4B-worth athleisure brand

A new promotional campaign for athleisure brand Vuori featured Olivia Dunne, the social influencer girlfriend of Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes. The Louisiana State University gymnast has been an ambassador of the $4 billion brand for the past few years.

On Tuesday, Vuori released a short video from the photoshoot with Olivia Dunne showcasing their latest collection. Dunne also posted a two-word reaction to the clip.

"The best," Olivia Dunne responded to the upload from Vuori on Instagram.

(Image Source: Instagram)

Vuori is a contemporary clothing company based in San Diego County, California, regarded to be worth $4 billion according to Forbes. The company was founded by Joe Kundla in 2014 as a retailer of athletic wear, but it has now expanded to selling lifestyle apparel and other merchandise as well.

Presently, Vuori has over 50 stores across 17 states in the United States, including major cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver, New York, San Francisco, and Boston. It also operates three international outlets in London, Shanghai, and Seoul. Vuori is also the first company that Olivia Dunne had collaborated with.

His mindset is really what makes him such a great athlete: Olivia Dunne on Paul Skenes

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne met each other as students at LSU (Image Source: IMAGN)

Paul Skenes had a chance to enjoy some quality time with Olivia Dunne before the Pittsburgh Pirates phenom gets ready for his sophomore season in the MLB, while his girlfriend also stays busy with her gym sessions and academics at LSU. The couple was spotted lazing at Miami Beach this week.

Meanwhile, Dunne recently discussed the great relationship she shares with Skenes during an interview with ESPN.

"Our relationship is a very special dynamic because I'm here in college right now, and he's in the MLB. Which is kind of crazy because he's so young, and I think that we learn from one another. I teach him things that maybe he wouldn't know, and he teaches me things that make me a better athlete," she said.

"I just think his mindset is really what makes him such a great athlete," she added. "So, I mean he's very disciplined at such a young age and I think that's rubbed off on me, which I think is great."

Dunne also described the excitement of watching Skenes in action on the mound.

"It was so special. I mean to be able to go to the games with my family, his family, and seeing him throw 100 miles an hour in person is actually mind-blowing. I don't know how he does it, but he's really good at it and I love to watch," she said.

Coming in as the top draft pick, Paul Skenes produced one of the best debut seasons in the history of the game last year to win the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year.

