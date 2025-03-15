Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne drops 3-word reaction as she shares smiles with Olympian Sunisa Lee at LSU vs Auburn SEC meet

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne may not feature on the gymnastic mat for the LSU Tigers but she's all-in to support the team, who repeated as SEC Champions on Friday.

Dunne, who was engrossed with the celebrations after LSU (11-2, 7-1 SEC) defeated No. 14 Auburn (10-6, 3-5 SEC) by a score of 198.200-197.550 in the regular season finale at Neville Arena, met with one of her gymnastics idols.

On Friday, Dunne shared a picture alongside Sunisa Lee, a former Auburn standout and Olympic gold medalist, before the start of the meet between Auburn and LSU. Both represented and cheered for their alma mater. Dunne posed in an LSU gymnastics jacket while Lee was in an Auburn jacket.

Dunne had a three-word reaction for the reunion.

"We're so back," she wrote.

Dunne also shared another social media story where she reposted the SEC championship triumph by the LSU Tigers. The program will share the regular season conference title with No. 1 Oklahoma, finishing with a similar conference record of 7-1.

Olivia Dunne's Instagram story

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne supported Sunisa Lee at 2024 Paris Olympics

Despite busy schedules between watching Paul Skenes' games at PNC Park to fulfilling her commitments with NIL deals, Olivia Dunne made time to go to Paris and cheer for the US Olympics women's team which included Jordan Chilies, Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Hezly Rivera and Jade Carey.

In July, Dunne posted a story of Sunisa Lee from the stands. The US gymnast performed on the bars as part of the all-around team event.

Olivia Dunne's Instagram story

Lee had a great time at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Apart from winning the gold medal in the all-around performance team event, she also won two bronze medals in the all-around and uneven bars individual event.

Meanwhile, for Dunne, she is forced to watch from the sidelines in her fifth and final season after she revealed last week that she is done for the season after injuring her knee. She is dealing with an avulsion fracture.

While she may not perform further, Dunne is showing her support for the LSU Tigers in their hopes to repeat as NCAA champions.

