Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne drops 3-word reaction to viral MVP ring card girl Sydney Thomas' major accomplishment

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, reacted to Sydney Thomas' graduation post. Thomas became a social media sensation after appearing in the boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul last year.

On Tuesday, Thomas shared a major career milestone as she graduated out of Alabama in three years. She shared an emotional caption for her Instagram post, reflecting her unconventional journey, including personal losses and rising fame.

She was grateful to the University of Alabama for standing beside her through it all.

“Though my college journey was far from typical, I’ve found such beauty and comfort in the abnormalcy of it all,” Sydney wrote. “This has been such a beautiful chapter in the story of my life—one I’ll look back on often.”

The post included photos from Thomas' graduation ceremony, wearing a white graduation dress while holding her cap in the campus sunshine.

Olivia Dunne reacted to the post with a three-word message:

“Beauty queen! Congratulations” under Sydney’s heartfelt graduation post.

Notably, at Alabama's graduation ceremony in Tuscaloosa, US President Donald Trump and former Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban served as keynote speakers.

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne posts from Super Bowl party with Sydney Thomas

Olivia Dunne and Sydney Thomas reportedly first met at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party in February on the eve of the big game.

Dunne was accompanied to the event by her boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes. One day after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win the Super Bowl, Dunne posted photos from New Orleans, where the game took place.

In one of the photos, she poses with the viral ring girl. Thomas was in a pink dress while Dunne was in a black top over denim.

"I want to continue working in the sports section of things," Thomas said. "I'm obviously gonna continue working with Jake Paul's promotional team MVP doing boxing matches, and then I don't know. Potentially broadcasting ... I like being on camera, so any on-camera work."

Both Olivia Dunne and Sydney Thomas boast a strong social media following. Dunne used to post stuff about her gymnastics and daily routine, while Thomas experienced newfound fame after the match from last year. Both Dunne and Thomas attended the Grammys and the Super Bowl weekend.

