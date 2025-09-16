Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne drops 3-word roast exposing top Cy Young hopeful boyfriend's biggest flaw

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes is contending for his maiden Cy Young award in the National League for a second consecutive season. While the All-Star ace is one of the most coveted pitchers in the league, Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, revealed his biggest flaw.
Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne reportedly started dating during their time together at LSU. While Dunne was with the gymnastics team, Skenes was the ace for LSU's baseball squad.
The duo has been in the limelight since Skenes was selected with the first pick in the 2024 MLB draft and has been one of the best pitchers in the league. Dunne has often been sighted alongside Skenes at various events, showcasing their strong bond.
In a clip posted by Dunne on TikTok, Skenes can be seen helping her with her hair.
"A man of many talents," Dunne captioned her post
However, Dunne roasted the Cy Young hopeful with a three-word reply when a fan asked about his biggest flaw in the comments.
"What does he not do," commented a fan.
"Smile on camera," Dunne replied jokingly.
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shares behind-the-scenes clip from latest ad shoot
While Paul Skenes is leading the race for the NL Cy Young award, Olivia Dunne is taking up new ventures this summer after retiring from gymnastics. She announced her collaboration with Fanatics Sportsbook with an Instagram post last month and shared her latest ad campaign on Monday.
In the latest video for the betting platform, the former LSU star was seen being pushed on a sled on a football field, while explaining the new offers for bettors. She shared the advertisement on her Instagram story, along with the behind-the-scenes clip.
"New commercial just dropped," Dunne captioned her story.
Paul Skenes is the odds-on favorite for the Cy Young award this season after finishing third in last year's voting.