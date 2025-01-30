Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne drops sweet 4-word reaction to Pirates ace cooking dinner for LSU gymnast

Paul Skenes was named the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year after a dominant season on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He is dating Olivia Dunne, a gymnast at LSU, and the couple is popular on social media.

On Wednesday, Dunne posted a TikTok video of Skenes cooking a meal for them in the kitchen.

The short clip showed Skenes cutting some meat before heading to the stove. Dunne added a witty caption.

"Boys! I heard cooking for your girl will make you throw 100mph fyi," Dunne wrote.

Dunne referenced the powerful right arm of Skenes as his fastball led to a ton of success during his rookie campaign. The caption also showed that she is attracted to Skenes because of his work in the kitchen.

"A man that cooks >," Dunne wrote.

The couple met at LSU and have been together since. Dunne spent time during the 2024 season supporting Skenes, and the Pirates ace was in attendance at gymnastics events.

Dunne has a massive social media following and is one of the most recognizable college athletes. She has 5.3 million followers on Instagram and over eight million on TikTok.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne teases her boyfriend

Not only are Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne great at supporting each other but they also manage to have fun in their relationship. That was evident on Tuesday as Dunne teased him after he was chosen to be on the cover of MLB The Show 25.

Elly de la Cruz and Gunnar Henderson joined Skenes on the cover. Instead of congratulating him for the honor, Dunne added a funny comment.

"Can’t wait to hit nukes off u babe," Dunne wrote.

There aren't many players in the MLB that can do damage against Skenes, but Dunne will give it a try on the video game. Skenes will soon report to Pittsburgh for the start of spring training.

