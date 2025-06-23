Paul Skenes & girlfriend Olivia Dunne ecstatic after alum LSU Tigers win 8th College World Series title crushing Coastal Carolina

Glory returns to Baton Rouge with proud alums Paul Skenes and his girlfriend Olivia Dunne celebrating the LSU Tigers college baseball team triumph over Coastal Carolina in the College World Series to lift their eighth title.

The LSU Tigers defeated Coastal Carolina 5–3 in an intense championship game, rallying behind a dominant four-run fourth inning capped by key hits from Chris Stanfield and Derek Curiel.

Skenes, LSU’s ace turned Pittsburgh Pirates phenom and former College World Series MOP (2023), made time to watch the game taking place in Omaha thanks to MLB scheduling. Livvy Dunne, who is coming off her fifth and last year as a senior college gymnast, also tuned in despite being in New York.

Dunne posted a message on social media to celebrate the victory:

"Tigz are just like that," Dunne wrote.

Skenes also posted a screenshot of the graphic hailing the Tigers as the winners.

Olivia Dunne and Skenes' Instagram stories

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes supported LSU throughout the College World Series

While Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes couldn't be in attendance in Omaha to witness the College World Series triumph, they have been supporting the program via social media throughout.

Dunne and Skenes went to a playoff game against the Arkansas Razorbacks earlier this month. She arrived in a custom dual Syracuse‑Pirates jersey, and later a purple LSU crop top. The couple was joined by Dunne's sister Julz Dunne. The former college gymnast posted photos on social media, writing:

"business in the back… party in the front 🐯"

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes are both proud alumni of LSU. Skenes was a decorated star, having led the Tigers to win the College World Series before being picked first overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2023 MLB draft. Meanwhile, Dunne was part of LSU's gymnastics team that won the NCAA title in 2024.

