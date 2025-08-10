Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne enjoys playful seaside splash with Lily Chee in cheetah-print bikini

While Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes is mounting a serious challenge for the National League Cy Young award this season, his girlfriend Olivia Dunne is enjoying her time on the beach.

Olivia Dunne has more time on her hands since retiring from gymnastics in April after a five-year collegiate stint with the LSU Tigers. The New Jersey native has been enjoying her time on the beach of her hometown and shared glimpses of her playful side in her latest Instagram story.

In an Instagram story shared on Saturday, Dunne wore a cheetah-print bikini, having fun at Monmouth Beach, New Jersey, with her friend and popular model Lily Chee.

(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

In one of her stories, Dunne was seen splashing water at Chee. In another story, Chee was on the backseat of a car, holding a bag of bagels. Dunne captioned the story:

"Road trip essentials."

Chee, who has more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram, reshared the picture in her story, captioning:

"Too good."

(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

Dunne and Chee's budding friendship has had a common trajectory. While Dunne gained fame for her gymnastics routine during her teen years, Chee rose to stardom after modeling for newnowned brands like Nike, Levi’s, and Ralph Lauren at just 11 years of age. At 21, Chee is also trying her hand at acting and is a popular social media personality.

“Modeling is not the be-all and end-all, and we make sure she has lots of other interests and options,” her mom, Rebecca Chee said.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne rocks up to Pirates' game with her mother

Since her retirement, Olivia Dunne has been a feature at Pirates games this season and the former LSU gymnast was at PNC Park for Pittsburgh's series opener against the Cincinnati Reds.

Olivia was seen in the stands with her mother Katherine Dunne, cheering for Paul Skenes on the mound.

(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

Skenes pitched six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts to help the Pirates clinch the series opener with a dominant 7-0 win.

