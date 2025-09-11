Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne flaunts friendship with US Open champ Carlos Alcaraz’s romantic partner Brooks Nader in NYC

While Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes is climbing on the strikeouts leaderboard after his latest outing against the Baltimore Orioles, his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is revealing her friendship with fellow Sports Illustrated model, Brooks Nader.

Olivia Dunne, who announced her retirement from gymnastics earlier this year, walked the ramp at Raising Cane’s New York Fashion Show on Wednesday along with Brooks Nader.

The former LSU star posed with fellow Sports Illustrated cover girls Nader and Camille Kostek. She shared the picture in her Instagram story with a burning heart emoji.

While Kostek has been in a relationship with NFL great Rob Gronkowski for almost a decade, Nader has reportedly started dating reigning U.S. Open champion and Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz.

(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

Nader’s younger sister, Grace Ann, confirmed their dating rumors during the Raising Cane’s event on Wednesday.

“The rumors are true,” Grace Ann told E! News. “Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he’s the man of the hour.”

The duo is yet to confirm their relationship, even though Brooks had dropped hints previously. Alcaraz had said in July last year that he was "looking for someone"

“No, I am single. I am looking for someone,” Alcaraz had said. “It can be difficult as a tennis player to meet the right person because you are traveling all the time.”

