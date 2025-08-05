Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne gets hit with LSU nostalgia as her sister drops the perfect fix: "Go back for your doctorate"

Reigning National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, has been enjoying the summer vacationing at different locations after announcing her retirement in April.

Olivia Dunne announced her retirement from gymnastics after five years with the LSU Tigers. While she is enjoying her time away from the mat over the last few months, the former LSU star got nostalgic about her collegiate stint on TikTok.

The TikTok featured three snaps of Dunne, with the first picture from her time on a beach with the caption:

"I love summer but.."

In the following picture, Dunne shared a carousel from her time at LSU, writing:

"I have an itch."

In the last frame the former LSU athlete was seen contemplating, captioning it:

"Jk, I'm washed."

(Image source - Olivia Dunne TikTok)

Olivia Dunne's sister Julz reacted to the post, commenting:

"Go back for your doctorate."

(Image source - Olivia Dunne TikTok)

Paul Skenes' girlfriend joined the LSU Tigers in 2020 and made her NCAA debut in the 2020–21 season. Dunne helped the Tigers to the SEC Championship title and their first national championship title in the 2023-24 season. While she opted for a fifth year of eligibility for the 2025 season, an avulsion fracture led to her retirement.

“Gymnastics, you have filled my heart and will always be a part of me,” Dunne said in her retirement message. “You’ve shaped me into the person I am today, creating memories and sisterhoods that will last a lifetime beyond the sport. You are my first love.”

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne rocks up in Colorado for Pirates' ace latest start

Apart from vacationing in the summer, Olivia Dunne has been frequently visiting ballparks for the Pittsburgh Pirates' games since her retirement.

While she has been a feature at PNC Park in the second half of the season, Dunne was in Colorado to support her boyfriend Paul Skenes' latest start against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.

While Dunne cheered for Skenes from the stands, the Pirates ace was shaky from the mound, conceding four earned runs in five innings with eight strikeouts in an 8-5 loss.

