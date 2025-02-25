Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne gets real about her celebrity lookalike in recent star-studded interview ft. Travis Kelce, Evan Carter & others

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, recently shared her thoughts on her celebrity lookalike, one that many fans have pointed out over the years.

The LSU Tigers gymnast participated in a promotional celebrity interview for Accelerator Active Energy, alongside other notable figures such as Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Texas Rangers left fielder Evan Carter, soccer star Lindsey Horan, OT Megan, and gymnast Shilese Jones.

The interview started with a lighthearted question: Does pineapple belong on pizza? While most of the celebrities enjoyed pineapple as a topping, only Dunne and Jones said they weren’t fans of it.

Later, they were asked about their celebrity lookalikes. NFL star Travis Kelce responded first, revealing that people often compare him to NBA player Jonas Valančiūnas. When it was Dunne’s turn, she shared:

"Sometimes, I get Madelyn Cline. But ever since my hair got really blonde, I don’t get it as much anymore. But I still get that sometimes."

Madelyn Cline is a renowned actress best known for her role in the Netflix series Outer Banks. Olivia Dunne has previously mentioned several times that she is often mistaken for Cline.

In the next part of the interview, Olivia Dunne was asked about her favorite Accelerator Active Energy flavor. She mentioned that 'Rocket Pop' was her favorite.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne reveals what attracted her to partnering with Accelerator energy drink

In 2023, Olivia Dunne partnered with Accelerator Energy Drink, joining an already star-studded roster of athletes endorsing the brand. Discussing her decision at the time (via The Post), she said:

“What really attracted to me to the Accelerator at first was the loaded roster of top tier athletes that use this and drink it. I mean, Aaron Judge Travis Kelce — they all use it and they’re obviously amazing athletes. So that’s what really attracted me to this product.”

Beyond being an elite gymnast, Dunne is also a prominent social media personality with a massive following on Instagram, TikTok and X (formerly Twitter). She tops the list in Name, Likeness and Image with a valuation of $4.1 million.

Last year, she graduated from LSU and is currently in her final year of NCAA eligibility with the Tigers as a graduate senior.

