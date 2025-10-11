Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne hilariously trolls sister over end-of-summer photo dump featuring friends, sibling, and Pirates ace

Paul Skenes’ girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, dropped a cheeky tease at her sister, Julz, on her recent photo dump. On Friday, Julz shared a series of photos from her Montauk, New York getaway.The first photo featured Julz holding a glass of champagne and wearing a black tank top. Another photo had Olivia with her sister Julz enjoying a bubbly moment with drinks. The carousel also features Pirate ace Paul Skenes sitting at a seaside restaurant table, giving casual yet relaxing vibes.“The end of summer from The End,&quot; Julz captioned the post.. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDunne dropped a playful reaction.“Summer is now officially over because of this post.”Paul Skenes’ girlfriend, Olivia, reacted to his sister Julz's post. (julzdunne/Instagram)Julz also graduated from LSU in 2023, like her sister Olivia. “She'll be like, 'You stand there, I'm going to record. You're going to say this, we're going to get it done ASAP,'” Dunne once said.She explained that her sister Julz, talks to brands and coordinates how things need to be sent when she leaves for practice. Julz sets up the video and handles all the behind-the-scenes activity.Paul Skenes’ girlfriend, Olivia, celebrates her birthday with Pirate Ace.Olivia Dunne celebrated her 23rd birthday on October 1 and shared a carousel on Instagram. She wore a champagne-colored mini dress and Skenes was in a blue shirt with white pants. She celebrated her birthday at Sei Less Asian fusion restaurant in New York.She wrote the caption, “a tiny bit older🍸🎂.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe once said to People about Skenes,“I'm super excited to be able to spend time with Paul. I've always had to train during my summers and stuff... spend more time in Pittsburgh with Paul enjoying the baseball season.”In 2024, Dunne won a championship with the Tigers when she was at LSU, and she became one of the top NIL athletes in the country. On April 17, she got injured and left her gymnastics career behind after the third NCAA semifinal.