Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne keeps it cozy-cute in fleece jacket and denim shorts during breathtaking Colorado escape

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne is enjoying the scenic views of Colorado as the reigning National League Rookie of the Year gears up for his first start after the trade deadline.

As the Pirates travel to Coors Field for a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies, Olivia Dunne is soaking in the breathtaking Rocky Mountains of Colorado.

The former LSU Tigers gymnast is making the most of her time since announcing her retirement in April and in her latest Instagram story on Friday, Dunne shared glimpses of her time in Breckenridge.

"In da mountains," Dunne captioned her story.

(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

Dunne, who wore a fleece jacket and denim shorts during her latest escapade, shared serene pictures of her visit to the Rocky Mountains’ Tenmile Range, known for its ski resort.

"I love it here," Dunne declared in another story.

(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

Olivia Dunne was in Atlanta with Paul Skenes for the All-Star game at Truist Park in July. Following the Midsummer Classic, the former LSU athlete soaked in the sun at New Jersey's beach.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne throws a subtle dig at NYC realtors.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes were denied a piece of history in July after they attempted to purchase MLB icon Babe Ruth's old apartment. Dunne revealed that their application for the apartment was rejected by the co-op board, leaving her "upset."

“The week that I’m supposed to get my keys to my brand new apartment, I get a call. The co-op board denied me,” Dunne said.

Earlier this week, Dunne shared a TikTok of her time on New York streets, taking a subtle dig at the realtors.

“What the NYC realtors hear when I’m back in NYC looking for an apartment. It isn’t Babe Ruth’s apartment but it’ll do,” Dunne captioned the post.

While Olivia Dunne cooled off in July by visiting several locations, Paul Skenes was red hot at the mound, going 2-1 for the Pirates in five starts. Skenes had one of the best months of his MLB career, pitching 27 innings with a stellar 0.67 ERA, conceding two earned runs and 21 hits, while racking up 36 strikeouts.

Skenes is slated to make his next start in the Pirates' second game of the series against the Rockies on Saturday.

