Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne kills it with an epic pose at Pirates ace’s debut patch

Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes' girlfriend has been an ever-present supporter of the reigning NL Rookie of the Year. Her support has gone to the next level since Dunne announced her retirement from gymnastics earlier this year.

Following her retirement, the former LSU Tigers gymnast has been rocking up to Pirates games more frequently to show her support for her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, on the mound.

On Friday, Dunne attended the Fanatics Fest at Javita Center in New York. At the event, Dunne dropped an epic post in front of Skenes' Rookie Debut Patch on display.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

The 1-of-1 debut patch card, autographed by the All-Star hurler was auctioned at $1.11 million in March. It was the second most expensive Topps card sold among active players as three-time MVP Mike Trout's rookie card remains at the top with a $3.9 million sale in 2020.

The patch was worn by Skenes on his MLB debut in May 2024. The value of the card skyrocketed after Paul Skenes compiled a historic rookie season, finishing as one of three finalists for the NL Cy Young award.

An anonymous 11-year-old got his hands on the exclusive card and turned down a lucrative deal from the Pirates. His family auctioned the card despite the Pirates offering two season tickets behind home plate for the next 30 years, a meeting with Paul Skenes and his autographed jerseys.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shuts down Detroit Tigers mascot on social media

Olivia Dunne was at the Pirates game against the Detroit Tigers this week with Paul Skenes on the mound. During the outing, the Tigers' mascot had a hilarious proposal for Skenes' girlfriend.

However, the former LSU star turned down the proposal with a hilarious message on X.

"Sorry... Not my type of tiger," Dunne wrote on social media.

Expand Tweet

The duo, who started dating during their college careers at LSU, attended the Tigers' CWS game against the UCLA Bruins this week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More